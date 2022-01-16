Ina Smalzer

SMALZER, Ina Marie
77, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021.
--
She was born November 11, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ina attended Florida State University and then Earned an MBA degree at University of Arizona.
--
A Memorial Service will be held at
Catalina United Methodist Church in Tucson
on Saturday, January 22, 2022
at 10:30 a.m.
to celebrate Ina's life.
--
Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.
