Ina Smalzer

  • Updated

SMALZER, Ina Marie

77, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021.

She was born November 11, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ina attended Florida State University and then Earned an MBA degree at University of Arizona.

A Memorial Service will be held at

Catalina United Methodist Church in Tucson

on Saturday, January 22, 2022

at 10:30 a.m.

to celebrate Ina's life.

Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.

