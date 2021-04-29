India Carson

CARSON, India "Dee" Bethcel

of Green Valley, lost her short battle with breast cancer and went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2021.

India was born to Winifred Gene Hill and George Lewis Carson on February 20, 1955 in Richmond, VA during her father's service in the U.S. Navy. She was raised mostly by her mother in Dekalb, IL.

India attended the University of Illinois, Chicago earning a degree in Psychology. She went back to school while her children were young, attending the University of Arizona, to become a nurse. India went on to achieve her Master's degree from the University of Phoenix in Nursing Informatics. She worked a variety of nursing positions, eventually settling in a healthcare informatics position at TCS Healthcare, based out of California from 2013 until her retirement this year.

India is survived by her children, Jennifer Premer (Steven Garcia) of Tucson, AZ and Matthew Premer (Megan) of Rapid City, SD; her grandchildren, Madelyn Premer and Reese Garcia of Tucson and Masen and Macee Premer (exp. Aug 2021) of Rapid City and numerous cousins and extended family members.

She is predeceased by her parents, Winifred Engle and George Carson.