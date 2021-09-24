Indravadan Dhruv

passed away on September 19, 2021 at the age of 87. Indra was born in Mumbai, India and spent his formative years growing up in Gujarat, India before moving to the United States for college. A graduate of the University of Texas, he moved to Chicago, Illinois where he met and married Bonnie Strang in 1965 and together raised their two boys, Eric, and Mark. After a divorce, Indra visited his family in India and reunited with Nayana, a lovely woman whom he had known for many years. They married in 1992 and moved back to Chicago until his retirement in 1999. Indra and Nayana relocated to Tucson, Arizona where they could be closer to his son, Eric, and cultivated a close-knit community of dear friends. Together they traveled the world, spent time with his children and grandchildren, rooted for his life-long love of the Chicago Bears, and died of a heart attack after watching them win on Sunday afternoon. Indra will be forever remembered as a loving father and grandfather, a caring husband, a great friend to so many, and one who had truly mastered the art of life and good living.Indra is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nayana, and her daughter and family, Swati, Anil Manik, and Simran Marwaha; his two sons and their families, Eric and Suzanne Dhruv, Mark, Krista, Aylah and Soren Dhruv; and his siblings, Paresh, Monica, Sneha, and Akshay and their families. A Memorial Service for Indra will take place at Adair Funeral Homes on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.