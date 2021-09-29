Ione Sfarnas

SFARNAS, lone Markes

Passed away September 26, 2021. Ione was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1924 to James and Pauline Markes. She spent her formative years in Norwalk, Ohio, where she loved the small-town life.

In 1952, she married James Sfarnas and the couple moved to Tucson, Arizona, where they opened the Saddle & Sirloin Supper Club, one of the first fine dining restaurants in the Southwest, bringing in top tier entertainment from New York and Las Vegas. Acts like The Platters, The Four Lads and the Beverly Hillbillies would flow on and off the stage. Raised in an entrepreneurial family, she enjoyed working alongside her husband at the restaurant.

lone adored the beauty of the desert and mountains of Tucson, where she spent the last 70 years of her life as a fountain of unending, unconditional love and support for her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Jeannie (David) Howell and Paula (Peter) Fasseas; grandchildren, James (Michelle) Howell, Jennifer Howell (Stephen Ochoa), Stephen Howell, Alexis Fasseas and Drew (Meghan) Fasseas; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Sophia Howell, Chloe and Madeline Welle, Tennyson Ochoa, Katherine, Alexandra and Olivia Fasseas and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or PAWS Chicago. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.