Ira Larsen

LARSEN, Dr. Ira J.
Passed away January 2, 2021, he was born in Brigham City, UT, August 23, 1922. Attended Weber College, Utah State and UofU. He worked his way through Woodbury College in CA. Graduated in 1942 BA. Served with Patton's 3rd Army in the artillery as Company Clerk in Europe WWII. Post war graduated from the University of Pacific School of Dentistry 1951. Made his home in Tucson, AZ practicing Dentistry and raised a family, three boys and one girl, Lee, Mark, Scott and Marilou. His wife, Betty Lou Barr, mother of the boys, passed away in 1960. Ira married Helen Pryor 1961, who died in 2000. Ira then married Carol Clay of Tucson in 2003 to the present. Ira had a successful career in Dentistry, served the Arizona Children's Home and AZ State Board of Dentistry. He was active in LDS church and faithfully served in the LDS Temples of Mesa and Tucson for some 20 years. He enjoyed exercise, fishing, hunting and BYU football. Preceded in death by his sisters, Iris and Dorothy and his son, Mark. Interment Brigham City, UT. Dad, we will miss you! Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.