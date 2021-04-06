Ira Massey

In Loving Memory of Ira James (Jim) Massey, who passed away on February 27, 2021 at age 80 in Tucson. Jim was born in Williams, AZ. on February 2, 1941 to parents George Delmar (Dell) Massey of Heber, Utah and Edna Louise Overmann of Rush City, MN. Jim was a graduate of Williams High School class of 1959, and after several years working on the Santa Fe RailRoad as a heavy crane operator, he attended the University of Arizona. During his studies at the UofA, Jim worked at Davis Monthan AFB as an airplane mechanic, which he loved. Upon graduating from the UofA in 1968, Jim spent his entire career in the publishing industry for many of the major publishing houses. Jim married Janet Lee Meek Ison of Tucson on June 14, 1963 in Williams, AZ. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Judith Dianne Andrews Hanna of Tucson. He is survived by children, Cristi Basham, Cynthia Weeks, Jaimie Booth, Tom Massey all of Tucson, Dan Massey of Spokane, WA; stepdaughter, Kelly Devanney of Palm Springs, CA and stepson, Rich Hanna of Boston. He had 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 9541 E Snyder Rd, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.