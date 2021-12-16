Irene Baran

BARAN, Irene Agnes

passed away December 10, 2021, born Irene Agnes Hoinacki November 10, 1932 in Lemont, Illinois. Daughter of Thomas Hoinacki and Agnes Cerklewski Hoinacki. Predeased by husband, Frank P. Baran Jr. Proud mother of David and wife Paula, Richard (deceased) and wife Diane, Thomas and wife Sherry; daughter, Diane (Baran) Thomas and husband Don. Grandmother of six, great-grandmother of five and great-great grandmother of one.

Irene moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 1959 with her family and relocated to Tucson, Arizona in 1978 which became her permanent home. She loved life, especially the outdoors where she participated in camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, and hiking.

Services will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery on Oracle Road, Saturday, December 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Irene's name would be appreciated. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY