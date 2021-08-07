Irene Modaro

MODARO, Irene Dorothy Meier

Passed away August 5, 2021 at her home in Tucson, AZ. She passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning.

Irene was born in Chicago, IL to Clement and Frances Meier on June 19, 1941. She married Donald Modaro on August 25, 1962 in Chicago, Il. She graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Chicago and from Penn State University, Middletown campus. She worked for several large companies in the Information Technology field for over 30 years. She was passionate about the Le Leche League and promoting it in Hershey, PA; she loved playing games with family and friends, especially Mahjong and card games of all types.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Modaro and her granddaughter, Carly Soares.

Irene is survived by: spouse, Donald Modaro; children, Linda Modaro and husband DJamal Kord, Edward Modaro and wife Nita Fandray Modaro, Catherine Modaro and husband Carlos Soares, Anthony Modaro and Heidi Modaro, Greg and wife Janine Modaro; siblings, Clement Meier, Edward Meier, Marilyn Carr, Victor Meier, Marty Meier, Michael Meier, Janet Meier, Ann Beres; grandchildren, Ford Modaro, Michael and Leah Soares, Jacob and Samantha Modaro, Mia and Erin Modaro and many nieces and nephews.