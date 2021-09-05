Iris Carson

She wasn't just our mom she was a mom to every child she met. She was a fierce warrior and protector. She fought for those who couldn't fight for themselves. Mom found out that one of our friends had been beaten with a belt by her father. Mom went to their house and told the dad that if she ever saw so much as a bruise on our friend, she would take her away from him. She let our brother's friend stay in our camper when life at home got too hard. She bought gifts for children whose parents couldn't afford it and spent countless hours babysitting neighborhood children, who's single mothers had to go to work. She was also so compassionate for people in need. One time she was at the grocery store and there was a family, a mom, dad and a couple of children, and they didn't have enough money to pay for their groceries. So, she paid for their food and then invited them to stay with us for a few days until they could move on. During Christmas time, she would ask the A.S.D.B. school if there were children that would not be able to go home for the holiday, and there always were. So, there were many Christmases where we had extra children at the house and there were always presents for them as well as us. She was also an extreme animal lover. We made frequent trips to the Humane Society, where they knew her by name, and she would always take one of us kids with her so that when she would bring home a dog(s) or cat(s), she would tell dad that WE really wanted it. But he knew.Mom loved camping, fishing and hunting and she never complained about all of the work that she had to do to make those trips some of the best times of our lives. After mom and dad bought their house in Eagar, AZ, those great family get-togethers continued no matter how big the family got. The 4th of July celebration there became a family tradition including building a family float for the parade, an afternoon BBQ and the fireworks show at night. A lot of the family would bring their tents and RV's and set up on the back part of the property. We would sit around a campfire and tell stories about the family, passing on the history of the Carson clan. Mom and dad made sure that our family heritage, traditions, and skills were and are being kept alive.