Iris Notestine passed away April 16, 2022 from chronic pulmonary disease. Born in East Tennessee on November 23, 1936 to John Christy and Thelma McKinney. Iris began her career in nursing in the US Army followed by work as an RN in pediatrics and public health. She retired from DDD in Tucson and traveled the world with her loving husband Jim. Iris was an avid hiker, camper, and birder. She will be remembered as the heart of the family always cooking or baking something wonderful for us. We will truly miss her laughter, kindness, and unwavering love and support. Survived by husband, James Notestine; son, Mark Allen (Dorothy); daughter, Suzanne Thomas (David); brother, John McKinney (Barbara); grandson, Daniel Allen (Selena); granddaughter, Michelle Richardson (Stephen) and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Drs. Natrajan and Mandel for outstanding medical care. Per Iris's request there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions to the Tucson Community Food Bank will be appreciated. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.