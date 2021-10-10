Iris Taylor

passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1935 to Antonio and Maria Figueroa in Manhattan, N.Y. Married to Thomas A. Dale, Jr. for 43 years, married to James C. Taylor for five years. Both husbands are deceased. Married Richard J. Fuchs on December 29, 2017. Sister to brother, Robert Figueroa (deceased), Irma (George) Holick; her fraternal twin, Carmen (Francis) Donnelly. Mother to daughter, Linda (Tim) Smith; son, Anthony (Romy) Dale; grandchildren, Quinn, McKenna, Dylann and Kellen Smith, Alexander and Adriana Dale.

Transferred from Newburgh, New York to Tucson, Arizona with IBM in July 1980 with Thomas Dale. Retired from IBM as a project analyst in 1993. A member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchere of Jerusalem (EOHSJ) as Lady Commander with Star with her current husband Richard, who is a Knight Commander with Star. Eucharistic minister at St Thomas the Apostle Parish. Was an employee and board member at St. Augustine Catholic School. A board member of the Skyline Woman's Club, chorale member of the Desert Tones and performed at retirement and assisted living facilities in Tucson. Volunteered at the Community Food Bank.