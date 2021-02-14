Iris Veomett

of Tucson, died January 13, 2021. She was born October 27, 1933, and is survived by her sister, nieces and stepson. In her 87 years Iris had the pleasure to experience a life both in Science and the Arts. The University of Arizona HSC recruited Iris from the UCLA Cytogenetics Lab in 1972 to become the supervisor of their Lab. She brought the lab into the 20th century by introducing state-of-the-art chromosome identification techniques, mentoring many interns and residents at the Medical School as well as doctoral students in Genetics. In 1982 the lab hosted the Annual Meeting of the Association of Cytogenetic Technologists which helped to set the standard for a well- run, professional and profitable meeting. After her retirement in the early 1990's, Iris was given treasured time to start a new life of travel and become a well-read connoisseur of African, Latin and Chinese arts. She already had an interest in music, especially the symphony and theater and maintained membership in many organizations. Day of the Dead celebrations were one of her favorites. She had a keen interest in and assisted with the construction of the Day of the Dead exhibit at the United Nations Association Center for many years. A tour of her own extensive Day of the Dead exhibit while enjoying one of her custom martinis was always fun and informative. Iris was also a member of the Chinese American Friendship Association. Traveling many times to China, often with UNA friends, she focused on remote minority regions where traditional dress was worn. She drank tea in the humblest of homes and acquired a deep appreciation of regionally struggling artists. Iris's interest in world cultures made her a loyal customer and long-time volunteer (15 years) at the UNA Center. Her extensive collection of fine world folk art was a testament to her undying love of other cultures and the belief in the important role of cultural understanding in world peace. Iris was an ardent follower of current affairs and an avid fan of the Arizona Wildcats Basketball Team. Nor should we forget her love of cats. Her long-time companion, Tabby proceeded her in death. She was quite special, delightful, lovely and very interesting. May she rest in the glow of that Love and Beauty that she gave to the world. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.