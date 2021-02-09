Irma Motzkin

joined God in heaven on January 26, 2021 and has joined her parents Antonio and Alicia De La Rosa, and three brothers in heaven. Irma leaves her two sisters, Maria Cowan, and Evelia De La Rosa. Surviving spouse Ed Motzkin was her wonderful husband and was there with Irma till the end. They shared a happy life, and were fortunate to take trips, and enjoyed their adventures. Irma had faith in God and is no longer in pain or suffering. Irma leaves her son, Rene Salazar Jr.; daughters, Suzy Mascarenas, Diana Garcia and Irma Salazar. She was a proud grandmother of nine children, and four great grand kids. Irma loved her grand kids, and attending events, graduations, baseball games and birthdays. She was a very proud Nana Lady. While Irma was having health issues, she always found the time to check in with loved ones and share her faith in God. Irma will not be forgotten and will live in our hearts forever. "Passing of a loved one leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal" In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robinow Syndrome Foundation, website: www.robinow.org Services will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Cyrils Church. The service will be available via Zoom to extended family, Topic: Irma De La Rosa Motzkin - Funeral Service, Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m. Arizona