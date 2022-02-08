Irmgard Brewer

On January 24, 2022, at the age of 80, Irmgard "Irma" Brewer, passed away enveloped in love. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany during the Second World War. She could remember hiding in the bomb shelter near her home as a child. She was a proud woman who moved to America without speaking English. She continuously pushed herself. After moving to Tucson, she started working with Carondelet Medical Centers and worked her way up the ranks in data processing to manager. She was amazing at what she did and was loved by her employees. She was selfless in her assistance to her family, happy to leave at a moment's notice to help any of her children. She was talented at being able to help unpack an entire house within a week's time. She did this many times over with her life and her daughters. She had a passion for knitting and crocheting and made many baby blankets that were donated to local hospitals. She left a legacy of determination and work ethic which drive her children today. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. They were married and exhibited enduring love for 51 years. She is survived by her son, Stephan (wife Freya); daughters, Carolyn Stonemark and Martina Clary (husband Ed). She is warmly remembered by five grandchildren and great-grandsons. A celebration of Irmgard's life will be held at an open house from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Please contact Martina Clary at 520-885-7998 for the address. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Botanical Gardens.