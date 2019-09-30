FINICAL, Irvin E.
We are heartbroken to announce that the beloved patriarch of our family, Irvin Finical, left us August 29, 2019, just four months after the passing of his wife of 63 years, Jeane Finical. He was born on June 8, 1926 in Lakewood (Cleveland), Ohio to Thomas Nelson Finical and Bernice Mincks Finical, the second of three sons. At age four, he moved to Cranford, New Jersey, and then lived in Montreal for six years, before graduating high school in Cranford in 1944. Irv was an outstanding athlete, and especially loved playing ice hockey. Immediately after high school he enlisted in the US Navy, and was initially sent to Le Havre, France and then to the Pacific. After WW II, he attended Syracuse University for two years, and transferred to the University of Washington School of Architecture. After graduation, he returned to Okinawa, where as a young architect he participated in the post war reconstruction. Irv met the love of his life, Jeane Griffin, in early 1955 in Sun Valley where he was a ski patrol. They married on October 1, 1955, and settled in Tucson, where Irv was employed with Place & Place Architects. Their union produced four children: Scott Finical (Sarah Strunk), Leslie Finical Jaubert, Eric Finical (Sally), and Douglas "Fini" Finical, as well as six grandchildren: Michael, Mark, and Christian Jaubert, Chelsea and William Finical, and Skyler Finical. He became a very successful commercial architect, starting Finical and Dombrowski, Architects and Engineers, in 1962. He created the IEF Group Architects/Planners in 1984, taking a young, talented staff of designers from F&D, most notably Klindt Breckenridge, a loyal colleague who is carrying on Irv's architectural legacy with The Breckenridge Group. As a fledgling architect, Irv designed The First Federal Tower in Phoenix, which was the tallest building in AZ for four years. He also designed the 1976 U of A stadium addition, schools, hospitals, civic buildings, post offices, fire stations, jails, two town halls, and an observatory in Chile. He served as "El Jefe" on the Tucson Caballeros, on the AZ Board of Technical Registration, and was a member of the fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta. In retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. He is survived by his older brother, Tom, and nephew, T. Carson, and all of his children and grandchildren. Irv was our hero, a beloved father and grandfather, and his kind, patient way will be desperately missed. There will be a private celebration only, in accordance with his wishes. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.