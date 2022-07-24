Irwin Blacher

Irwin Charles Blacher "Chuck", 86, of Tucson, AZ passed away on July 9, 2022. His spirit and laughter will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Chuck was born in New York Hospital on December 27, 1935, to Ruth Greenspan Blacher and Louis Blacher. He is survived by his wife, Anne Reynolds Blacher; daughters Rebecca Anne Blacher and Lauren Blacher Goldrich; Lauren's husband Judd Goldrich; his sister Barbara Abrams; and her partner, Jozsef Mohacsi. Spending his early years in Englewood, NJ, learning sports at Brant Lake Camp during the summers, he graduated from Blair Academy, Blairstown, NJ, playing on the tennis team. Chuck received a BA in Economics in 1958 from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, continuing as a collegiate tennis player. He then joined Blacher Brothers Inc., a large manufacturing company in Providence, R.I. with sales offices in New York City. Blacher Brothers was an opportunity to blend his business and design skills to produce metal handbag frames, decorative hardware and lawn and garden ornaments. He served as Vice President from 1970-1988. Chuck and his family moved from New Jersey to Tucson, AZ in 1989, leaving Jackson's Marina on the waters of the Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays, Long Island, where he kept a variety of boats for over 25 summers. His family still cherish memories from the Hamptons and his ongoing fix-up projects. In Tucson, Chuck was employed as a member of the Tucson Realty & Trust Company for more than 20 years, retiring in 2019 at the age of 84. As an Industrial Sales and Leasing Specialist, he secured commercial space for small business owners. He also served on the Board of the Tucson Salvation Army and participated in the homeowners' associations of Pontatoc Canyon Estates and Sunrise Mountain Ridge, where he lived. During his time in Tucson, Chuck owned a series of campers and traveled with his wife Anne (married for over 46 years), exploring the West from California to New Mexico and crossing the U.S. to Cape Cod and Canada. He loved working on his campers just as much as he liked the trips themselves. Travels also took them to Europe, touring Italy and a river cruise down the Rhine, Rhone and Danube Rivers from Amsterdam to Budapest. Adding to his many adventures, Chuck became a member of Rolling Hills Golf Club in 2010. Just as with tennis, he enjoyed playing golf several days a week. A regular on Saturdays, occasionally he could be found owing a pitcher of beer after a lost game. He proudly served on the Board of Rolling Hills and as a coach for The First Tee Youth Golf Program. May your memories of Chuck bring a smile to your face. We will always feel him in the warmth of the desert sun and in the wind from a salty ocean breeze. Private burial service will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ, arrangements by Funeraria del Angel University. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tucson Cancer Conquerors, The First Tee Youth Golf of Tucson or to TMC Peppi's House Hospice.