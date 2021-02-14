Isaac Mcelroy

MCELROY, Isaac
28, of Oro Valley, died January 15, 2021 after a short illness.
Isaac spent his early childhood in Denver, where he was a voracious reader, loved trips to the Museum of Nature and Science, and was on jump rope and soccer teams. His family moved to Knoxville, TN, in 2002, where he played soccer and ran cross country in high school, graduating in 2011. He later moved to the Tucson area, where he earned an associate degree in paralegal studies with honors at Pima College and was attending the University of Arizona and working as an assistant manager at Zona Fountains and as an intern at Southern Arizona Legal Aid at the time of his death.
He loved cycling, hiking, and scuba diving, and in recent years had completed a half marathon and a cross-country bicycling trip. He was a member of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, where he served as an usher. He died while traveling to Indiana, where he had just attended his niece's 1-year-old birthday.
Isaac was a bright, adventurous, engaging, and loving man who had a deep love for his family including family dogs. His radiant smile, laughter and sense of humor will be sorely missed by many. Left to cherish his memory are his mother and father, Deb and Jack McElroy of Knoxville; his brother, Nathaniel McElroy of Knoxville; his sister, Kaylee Page of Indianapolis and her husband, Anthony and their daughter, Keira; his aunt, Pat McElroy, with whom he lived in Oro Valley, as well as many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family is dedicating a grove of trees to be planted in a fire-damaged national forest, where small saplings will grow in his memory into fresh majestic beauty. Anyone wishing to add a tree to the grove can go to treesforachange.com and select "Custom Grove" from the menu and choose Isaac's name from the drop-down menu. Please hold memories of Isaac in your heart. He was so dearly loved.