Isaac Mcelroy

MCELROY, Isaac

28, of Oro Valley, died January 15, 2021 after a short illness.

Isaac spent his early childhood in Denver, where he was a voracious reader, loved trips to the Museum of Nature and Science, and was on jump rope and soccer teams. His family moved to Knoxville, TN, in 2002, where he played soccer and ran cross country in high school, graduating in 2011. He later moved to the Tucson area, where he earned an associate degree in paralegal studies with honors at Pima College and was attending the University of Arizona and working as an assistant manager at Zona Fountains and as an intern at Southern Arizona Legal Aid at the time of his death.

He loved cycling, hiking, and scuba diving, and in recent years had completed a half marathon and a cross-country bicycling trip. He was a member of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, where he served as an usher. He died while traveling to Indiana, where he had just attended his niece's 1-year-old birthday.