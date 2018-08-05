ISAACSON, NE "Ike"
We mourn with deep sorrow the death of NE 'Ike' Isaacson, 91. Ike passed away on July 20, 2018, at home surrounded by love. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Blanche and preceded in death by their son, Brad. After Ike left the US Marine Corp he worked on an ore hauler on the Great Lakes and then as a ferry boat Captain on Lake Huron. His real estate development career began on Drummond Island, Michigan where he met and married his wife of 57 years. Ike then began his lake development business which operated in five states. With partner, Bill Pierce, the Viking Village Shopping Center in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Isaacson and Pierce owned and operated several businesses in the Center including a supermarket, liquor store, laundromat, restaurant, bowling alley and drug store. They also developed a residential subdivision adjacent to the shopping center. Ike and Blanche then moved to Tucson, Arizona where he and his partners bought 150 acres of desert and built the Voyager RV Resort, an award winning RV Resort and residential development. Ike is survived by his daughter, BJ Isaacson (James Kay); his sons, Buzz (Barbara) and Bill; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He would like to have been remembered, not for the companies and communities he built, but for the lives he touched. Friends and family will remember Ike as always, the gentleman, generous, kind and compassionate. He was deeply loved and respected and will be painfully missed. Memorial Services in Ike's honor will be held in the Fall at Lake Redstone in Wisconsin and at the Voyager RV Resort in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donations to the Chapel at Voyager RV Resort. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.