Ismail Memedovski, born 12 April 1921 in Skopje Macedonia, passed away peacefully October 4, 2022, in Roswell, GA surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Mary Memedova, daughter Selina, son Orhan, and granddaughter Isabella. Tucson resident from 1972 to 2004, he worked at the Environmental Research Lab of the University of Arizona until his retirement in 1989 and then on special projects with Carl Hodges including the Biosphere II, seawater farming in Mexico and Egypt, hydroponics and solar energy. He and his wife settled in Alpharetta, GA in 2004 where he enjoyed being with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter and working in his garden. His kindness and empathy knew no bounds and he was loved and respected by many. He will be sorely missed.