Ivan Claypool

  • Updated

CLAYPOOL, Ivan Richard

born October 11, 1936, at Ray, Ohio, went into the presence of Jesus, on September 13, 2020 at their home, in Oro Valley, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church. The church is located at 9200 N. Oracle Rd. Pastor Jim Claypool of Grace Point Church, of Phoenix, Arizona, officiating. The celebration of Dick's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. We kindly request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during the celebration service. We encourage you to attend. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

