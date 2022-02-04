Ivan Collazo

Collazo, Ivan
Died January 30, 2022 at home after his 8 year battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie May; their children, Daniel and Jessica, as well as loving family in Puerto Rico and Tennessee. Mass: 10:00 a.m., February 5, 2022 at Corpus Christi Church. Visitation: 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Sensible Cremation, February 6, 2022. We will remember his courage, perseverance, kindness and scientific spirit.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.