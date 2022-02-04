Ivan Collazo

Died January 30, 2022 at home after his 8 year battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie May; their children, Daniel and Jessica, as well as loving family in Puerto Rico and Tennessee. Mass: 10:00 a.m., February 5, 2022 at Corpus Christi Church. Visitation: 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Sensible Cremation, February 6, 2022. We will remember his courage, perseverance, kindness and scientific spirit.