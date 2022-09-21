Ivy Andersen, 96, died at 9:10 am, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at home in Tucson, AZ. She was born on August 21, 1926 to Claude and Angie Mastin in Hines, MN. They both proceeded her in death. She was proceeded in death by husband's James Eugene Smothers and Donald Charles Andersen, sisters: Jeanne Collinge, Elvie Crosby, and Agie Turner; brothers: Obie Mastin, Kayo Mastin, and RV Mastin. She was also proceeded in death by her son James Daniel Smothers. Surviving is one sister, Kay Francis. She is also survived by her children: Linda Smothers, Jerry Smothers, John Andersen, Timothy Andersen, and Kae Andersen; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ms. Andersen was a housewife and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members. She also enjoyed watching "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make a Deal" daily. She found the casino entertaining playing the penny and nickel slots, and people watching. Since on hospice she loved watching the birds feed on the bird bell outside her bedroom window. Most important was knowing Jesus as her personal Savior. The family would like to give special thanks to the Doctor, nurses, aids and staff of Agape Hospice for their kind and loving care of Ivy!