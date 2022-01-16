Age 90, died peacefully at his home in Tucson on Sunday, December 12, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer. His wife, Patricia, was by his side. Michael was born, raised and educated in the UK. After completing his National Service in the RAF, he continued his education earning an MS and Ph.D in Physics at the University of London. He began his long and varied career in the US at Illinois Institute of Technology working on Space-related projects and biomedical research. Later, he managed energy-related research projects for industry, Argonne National Laboratory, and the Gas Research Institute in Illinois.As a retiree, Michael loved living in Tucson. He enjoyed playing tennis, exploring Arizona and the desert Southwest, plus traveling to be with family and friends. At Michael's request, there will be no service. The family wishes to thank Casa de la Luz Hospice and Bayada Home Healthcare for all the support and care they provided. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.