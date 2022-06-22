It is with profound sadness that we share that Dr. Morgan passed away on May 13th, 2022 after battling a host of serious health issues following a breakthrough Covid-19 infection. Born in 1940, he was the only child to his two loving parents, Helen and James. Mike grew up in Tucson, graduated from Tucson High School, and attended Occidental College on a Presbyterian scholarship. After Occidental, he went to University of Paris and upon returning to the states, Mike became Dr. Morgan when he graduated with a PhD in Clinical Psychology from University of Arizona and began his clinical practice. In his long and distinguished career as a psychologist, Dr. Morgan provided caring services to many children, families, and individuals. He was especially active working with law enforcement, military families, probation, and correction agencies, as well as city, county, Native American, state, and federal organizations. He was a skilled and empathic evaluator and therapist who impacted thousands of people in a positive manner during his long career. Dr. Morgan had a deep interest in others, a wide ranging intellect, and was a lifelong, curious learner. He loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many places around the world with his family. During many trips, he would be sure to take them to museums and share his knowledge and appreciation for art with them, painting by painting, piece by piece. He had a lifelong love of sports, particularly basketball, and especially any sport his son Quinn played. He was also endlessly interested in nature and animals, particularly of the Sonoran desert. He was a birder who never left home without taking a bird identification book for the area he would be visiting. Dr. Morgan was always interested in history, films, world events, science, Native American culture, reading, and plants, especially succulents. His favorite meal was anything his wife Linda cooked, and his favorite restaurant was their kitchen table. He was devoted to his family and found tremendous joy in becoming a later-in-life father. He often expressed that being a father to his son Quinn gave him the most immense pride and happiness. He loved everything about being Quinn's Dad. He was the most wonderful father. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Quinn, brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-Law Julie, and five nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and reception will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at the Tucson Museum of Art. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute gift to The Erik Hite Foundation or The Tucson Audubon Society. Arrangement by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.