Jack died August 13, 2022 peacefully at his home with his daughter by his side eight days after his 90th birthday. He grew up in Spokane, Washington, then attended Humboldt State where he lettered in Baseball. The Brooklyn Dodgers signed him, gave him a salary, a bonus, and he reported to the Vero Beach, Florida farm club. He had a young family by then and made his way back to Denver to be father to Steve Fiskness (Cathie), Karin LaRocca, and Paul Fiskness (Sue); grandfather to Michael (Tarah), Mathew Fiskness, (Josephine) Peter LaRocca, Nick LaRocca (Brooklyne) and Carly Fiskness, and great-grandfather to Hunter and Jack Fiskness, and Bleu LaRocca. Jack retired as Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for VWR Scientific and settled in Tucson in 1992, enjoying golf, painting, traveling, and his family. He was a loving father, and we miss him dearly. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.