Joaquin (Jack) Garcia passed away June 9, 2022, he was born in Johnstown, PA to Joaquin Garcia Domingues and Maria Manas Manas of Sorbas Almeria, Spain. Jack graduated from Johnstown High School in 1949 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1958. He married the love of his life, Dolores (Dolly) Swarny in 1955. Jack started a private dental practice in Johnstown, PA. He was elected and served as President of the Cambria County Dental Society. Jack and his family moved to Tucson, AZ where he started a new private practice in 1969. He served his Tucson community in general dentistry for 24 years. During this time, he regularly volunteered at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Clinic providing free dental care to those in need. He also volunteered over ten years with Pro Papa Missions America where he provided dental care to people living in remote mountainous areas in Honduras. He served on many committees with St. Odilia and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton churches. He was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered and served on the board of his HOA. Jack was a proud Spaniard and loved visiting family in Spain. He thoroughly enjoyed trips to Rocky Point, Mexico and enjoyed many visits to Playa Bonita with his wife, Dolly. He will be remembered for his kind, generous spirit and great sense of humor. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dolores (Dolly), his daughters Pamela Basila (David) and Caroline Garcia, grandchildren Alisa Torrisi (Mike), Davey Basila and Joey Basila. Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on August 4, 2022. Music will begin at 10:45 a.m. with services starting at 11:00 a.m. The family will gather 30 minutes prior to the music to greet attendees. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pro Papa Missions America, 1097 E. Brickhaven Cove, Leland, NC, 28451. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel.