Jack Gaskill

Jack D. Gaskill, age 86, Professor Emeritus of Optical Engineering at the University of Arizona, died peacefully in his sleep January 24, 2022 after a long illness. Jack was born December 9, 1935 in Larimer County, CO, the second oldest of four sons of Margaret and John Gaskill. He graduated from Ft. Collins High School in 1953 earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University in 1957 and, as an ROTC graduate, received his military commission as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He received his PhD from Stanford University in 1968.
Between earning his BS and PhD, he was employed in Scottsdale, AZ at Motorola as an electronic engineer and entered the US Air Force where he became a classroom instructor and flight instructor at Vance Air Force Base. He received an honorable discharge in 1963 then after graduating from Stanford, was hired by the University of Arizona as a faculty member in the new Optical Sciences Center (OSC). In 1973 Dr. Gaskill was appointed as Associate Director of Academic Affairs which he kept until 1993. In this position Jack was responsible for founding the Industrial Affiliates Program in 1980 and leading the effort, along with the OSC director, to establish an undergraduate program.
Jack was an authority in the field of Fourier Optics and authored a textbook Linear Systems, Fourier Transforms, and Optics. He was a dedicated teacher and took personal interest in following his former students in their careers. He had a great sense of humor and was known as an entertaining teacher. He served on the Board of Directors for the International Society of Optical and Photonics Engineers (SPIE), was editor of their international journal for five years, and served as their president in 1986. He continued teaching at their annual international meetings for several years after his retirement in 1999.
Jack's amazing work ethic started at an early age as he would recall delivering the Denver Post on horseback during a blizzard when a teenager. Outside of work, he served on the Tucson Bicycle Safety Committee, rode 7 times in the Tour de Tucson, was an avid skier, billiards player, and played bridge with family and friends. He scheduled competitive events for his students and entertained his new students with a dinner every fall. He is remembered by friends and neighbors in Tucson, Pinetop, and Marana as a friendly guy who always had a joke to tell.
Dr. Gaskill was pre-deceased by his youngest brother, William Gaskill. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandra; her daughters, Dr. Margaret Scott, Teresa Wollgast, and Melinda Wohl, their children, and a great-grandson. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Richard Gaskill (Kathleen) of Los Gatos, CA, Dr. Robert Gaskill (Phyllis) of Highland Ranch, CO, daughters Carolyn Ower (Robert) of Cortez, CO, Dr. Cynthia Gaskill of Fairplay, CO., three grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, nine nieces and seven cousins.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Beehive Assisted Living and Casa De La Luz Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UA Wyant College of Optical Sciences- Gaskill Scholarship Fund. To make a gift online go to www.optics.edu , select "Make A Gift" in the "Other" section and indicate Gaskill Scholarship. To mail in a contribution please make check to University of Arizona - Gaskill Scholarship Fund and mail to: UA Wyant College of Optical Sciences Attn Kaye Rowan, Development, 1630 E. University Blvd., Tucson, Az 85721-0094.
A Celebration Of Life service will be held at the U of AZ at a date yet to be determined.