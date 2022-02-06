Jack Gaskill

Jack was an authority in the field of Fourier Optics and authored a textbook Linear Systems, Fourier Transforms, and Optics. He was a dedicated teacher and took personal interest in following his former students in their careers. He had a great sense of humor and was known as an entertaining teacher. He served on the Board of Directors for the International Society of Optical and Photonics Engineers (SPIE), was editor of their international journal for five years, and served as their president in 1986. He continued teaching at their annual international meetings for several years after his retirement in 1999.

Jack's amazing work ethic started at an early age as he would recall delivering the Denver Post on horseback during a blizzard when a teenager. Outside of work, he served on the Tucson Bicycle Safety Committee, rode 7 times in the Tour de Tucson, was an avid skier, billiards player, and played bridge with family and friends. He scheduled competitive events for his students and entertained his new students with a dinner every fall. He is remembered by friends and neighbors in Tucson, Pinetop, and Marana as a friendly guy who always had a joke to tell.