Jack Hall

In Memoriam

HALL, Jack N.

June 29, 1937 - July 30, 2017

God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be

So he wrapped his arms around you and said come with me

Through tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away

And although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay

A golden heart stopped beating hard working, hard to rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best

Sadly missed by family, Clara, Thom (Susan), Joe (Laura), Julie (Rick), Jay (Narinder), Nicole, Tyler, Alyssa (Nathan), Richard, Michelle, Lisa, Devin, John, Jackson, Jemma, Joanna and baby girl due in September.

