HALL, Jack N.
June 29, 1937 - July 30, 2017
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be
So he wrapped his arms around you and said come with me
Through tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away
And although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay
A golden heart stopped beating hard working, hard to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best
Sadly missed by family, Clara, Thom (Susan), Joe (Laura), Julie (Rick), Jay (Narinder), Nicole, Tyler, Alyssa (Nathan), Richard, Michelle, Lisa, Devin, John, Jackson, Jemma, Joanna and baby girl due in September.
