HOAG, Jack Paul

88, peacefully passed away September 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Jack was born in Iowa City, Iowa on January 23, 1933 to Clifford and Helen Hoag. He went to Iowa City High School, where he met, and later married, his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Teefy. They enjoyed 68 years together filled with love, adventure, travel and three children.

Jack was in the military from 1954-1956. He went on to earn his Masters degree from the University of Iowa. He taught at Washburn University, before moving his family in 1961 to be a professor at University of Arizona. He went on to become a very successful real estate developer in Tucson. In 1971 he bought Westward Look Resort, which he successfully owned and operated until 1982, when he sold the property.

Jack loved his family, gardening, traveling and the Arts. He loved to entertain his many wonderful friends, who will remember him with love and admiration. Jack was active with the Tucson Symphony and Tucson Museum of Art.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his sons, Jeff and Greg (Jenny); his daughter, Sara; his sister, Bette and many nieces and nephews.

Jack had a zest for life!!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rogue Theatre or UA Humanities Seminar Program. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.