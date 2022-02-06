Jack Jokipii

Jokipii, Jack (Randy)

Jack Randolph (Randy) Jokipii was born on September 10, 1939 in Ironwood, MI to Toivo Jokipii and Aili Jokipii. Randy passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 7, 2022. He was 82 years old.

Randy earned a B.S. in Physics from the University of Michigan and a PhD. in Physics from California Institute of Technology. He was a Regents Professor at the University of Arizona where he spent the majority of his professional career. Prior to joining the Lunar & Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona, he was on the faculty at both the University of Chicago and Caltech. Randy was a Fellow of both the American Physical Society and the American Geophysical Union. He was also elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2001.

Randy was a brilliant man who loved to travel. His career as an astrophysicist afforded him some extensive travel all over the world. He was also a loving father and husband. His kindness and dry wit were always adored. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie J. Jokipii, and their first son, Galen A. Jokipii. He leaves behind sons, Eron A. Jokipii and Kevin A. Jokipii.

Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.