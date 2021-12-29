 Skip to main content
Jack Matthews

MATTHEWS, Jack Paul

passed away at Tucson Medical Center

on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

He was born to the late Lloyd Earron Matthews and Jewell Womack on December 19, 1932 in Charleston Missouri.

He was a US Air Force veteran.

--

Jack is survived by his wife, Gloria June Matthews;

his daughter, Shelley (Noel) Addy; his son, David Matthews; six granddaughters, two grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren,

and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.

--

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

