Jack Robinson

ROBINSON, Jack Wayne, Ed.D

Dr. Jack W. Robinson was born to Velma and Ernest Robinson in Franklin, Indiana on April 13, 1934 and lived until October 29, 2019. He was a dedicated teacher in TUSD for many years. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his brother, Jim (Yune); children, Jennifer Kent and Jeremy Robinson; stepchildren, Joseph Mazar and Daria (Kevin) Miller; four grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends, colleagues and former students of Dr. Robinson are invited to join his family in a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. A reception will follow. Donations to the Tucson Boys Chorus or St. Jude's Children's Hospital are suggested in lieu of flowers.

