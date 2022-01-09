SIMMONS, Jack and Lola

Jack Simmons passed away December 20, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born January 19, 1930, in a farmhouse outside Marble City, OK. He served in the US Air force and was honorably discharged in 1952. While stationed at Davis Monthan AFB he met Lola L. Wright, they were married for almost 70 years. Jack retired as a Captain with the Tucson Fire department in 1981. Jack was preceded in death by all nine of his siblings.

Lola L. Simmons passed away on June 9, 2020 from melanoma cancer. Lola was born in Idaho Falls, ID on December 13, 1933. She attended high school in Tucson and Phoenix and graduated from the UofA in 1967. Lola taught at several schools in Tucson and ended her career in administration with TUSD. Lola is survived by her brother, Kerry and sister, Janet.

Jack and Lola are survived by their three sons, Jack (Sue), Robert (Mary) and Britt (Faye); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at an undetermined future date. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.