Jack Sisler

SISLER, Jack Franklin Jr.,
Our Beloved Dad and Gramps, Jack Franklin Sisler, Jr. aged 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado, on September 23, 1929, and attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, CA. God, Honor, and Country were the creeds he lived by. He joined the Army Air Corp. at the age of 17, and retired from the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Jack traveled to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight in the spring of 2015, escorted by his daughter, Kathy Sisler, as he visited the many war memorials located there. He went on to describe this trip as one of the most meaningful experiences of his life. Jack was a 33rd Degree Mason, serving twice as Past Master of Adobe Lodge #41. He was an active member of the Sabbar Shrine, serving on the Motor Patrol, and was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He loved riding motorcycles, traveling the world, and savoring a good Scotch.
Jack is predeceased by first wife, Dorothy; parents, Jack Franklin, Sr. and Carol Ledbetter Sisler and second wife, Janet. He is remembered with love by his brother, Ron Sisler and his and Dorothy's children, Gail Sisler Toal (Danny), Kathy Sisler and Richard Sisler (Marguerite); eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many great-grandchildren, including his special little buddies, Brady and Stark, and his best friend, Bob Shoup.
A gravesite celebration of Jack's life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family has requested contributions to the Southern Arizona Honor Flight, (https://honorflightsaz.org) or the Square and Compass Children's Center, (https://www.squareandcompassclinic.com/)
Our family would like to thank the entire staff of Sage Desert Assisted Living, who helped make our Dad's final journey home one filled with tender, loving care. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.