SPRING, Jack R.

formerly of Los Angeles, CA and St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully at home in Oro Valley, Arizona on October 31, 2021. He was 86.

Jack was born in Montrose, CA, the third and last child of Vilas "Jack" Spring and Doris Rose Spring. He graduated from Glendale High School and, after spending some years pursuing acting in Los Angeles, went on to a career in sales and management with the 3M Company. Jack worked for 3M over 20 years, ending his time there by training their top executives all over the world. Jack started his own consulting business, Spring Training, in 1989 and ran it successfully until his retirement in 2000. Jack and his wife, Connie moved to Oro Valley outside Tucson in 2000.

Jack was a charismatic, open-hearted lover of life, of people and of humor. He lived out the values of fun and affection with which he was raised and passed them on, to many who crossed his path. He was an advocate, champion and practitioner of interpersonal communication techniques and made a big difference for many with that work.

Jack was deeply beloved by family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Connie Stoessel; sister, Lillian Richards of Woodland, CA; brother, Jim Spring of Monrovia, CA; daughter, Elizabeth Spring of Oceanside, CA; daughter, Susannah Spring of Minneapolis, MN; grandchild, Mel Spring of Minneapolis, MN and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his sons, Morgan Spring and Adam Spring. The family would like to thank the medical team from Valor Hospice for their devoted care to Jack and Connie these past four months. Arrangements by UofA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.