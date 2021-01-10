Jack Wittwer

WITTWER, Jack L.
formerly of Red Oak, IA, passed away in Tucson, AZ, December 22, 2020 where he had lived since 1970.
Jack was born December 3, 1939, in Red Oak, IA, to Eddie and Bessie Wittwer. Jack served in the US Navy after high school as an ADR2 (Aviation Machinist Mate) in the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron (VS37) aboard the USS Yorktown CV-10. After leaving the Navy, Jack rode bulls in local Rodeo's part time and worked on a ranch in Thousand Oaks, CA. He worked at Boeing in Everett, Washington. He also drove semi-tractor trailers throughout the country. After moving to Tucson, Jack worked as a heavy equipment operator at Asarco mines until he retired in 2003. He was an avid horseman, participating in calf and team roping in Arizona. He looked forward to attending the Tucson and National Finals Rodeo's each year.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Judi A. Wittwer in 2011.
Jack is survived by his sister, Connie O'Dell of Phoenix, AZ and his sons, Douglas T. Wittwer and wife, Roxanne of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and David C. Wittwer of Chandler, AZ.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at MARANA MORTUARY, 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ 85653. If you would like to donate in honor of Jack, the family asks that you consider the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.