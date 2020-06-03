Jacob Guerrero

Jacob Guerrero

GUERRERO, Jacob

Our hearts are broken, as our beloved Jacob Guerrero has passed away. He was a handsome, single 31-year old with a charismatic soul and sense of adventure. He loved the outdoors, an avid cyclist and tennis player. He finds himself in the arms of his beloved Dad, Joe, in heaven with God. Prayers for his mother, Theresa and his sister, Leah Guerrero. Good-bye Jacob, may you Rest in Peace. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS, Tucson. Graveside burial ceremony is 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cochise Memory Gardens in Sierra Vista.

