Jacqueline Caird

CAIRD, Jacqueline "Jacqui"

We lived and loved, now we are together again.

Jacqueline "Jacqui" L. Cox Caird passed away at 10:10 p.m. on March 5, 2021, at Casa Hospice at The Hacienda, Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 93. She passed comfortably of natural causes with her full wit and wisdom intact.

Jacqui is predeceased by her adoring husband and companion, David Caird; sister, Dorothy Devlin; sister, Virginia Caird and stepson, I. David Caird. Jacqui is lovingly remembered by stepson, Jeffrey Caird; stepdaughter, Gia Caird; niece, Patricia Devlin and nephew, Henry Devlin.

Jacqui was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on October 9, 1927. As a young woman, she moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with her family. Jacqui worked for many years at Pittsfield General Hospital, now Berkshire Medical Center, where she made many lifelong friends. In 1984, Jacqui and husband David retired to Tucson, Arizona, where they lived a rich and full life.

Jacqui had many interests throughout the years. Top among them was her love of family, friends, and cherished pets too numerous to count. She was a lifelong advocate for all things in nature, supporting many causes financially and with her time.