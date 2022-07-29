Jacqueline Hustad

Beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother went to be with the Lord and her cherished husband Marvin on July 22, 2022. She was born and raised on a farm in Andulsia, Alabama as the eldest of 10 children, where she developed her lifelong love of gardening. While working as a nurse, she met and married Marvin Hustad, who preceded her in death in 2018. Jackie is survived by daughters, Karen Dailey (Kevin) and Cynthia Ledbetter; grandchildren, Alesia Ledbetter and Andrew Van Boerum; sisters, Joyce Ellen and Gwynnetta; brother, Anthony and numerous other relatives. Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL from 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., with graveside service Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., at All Faiths Memorial Park.