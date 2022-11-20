Jacquelyn Schmidle

Jacquelyn Hatch Schmidle, 76, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away peacefully on August 10th, 2022. Born the first child of Louis and Marie Hatch on a National Wildlife Preserve in Nebraska on April 8, 1946, Jacquie was a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to so many people whose lives crossed paths with hers. She was fiercely loyal and infinitely caring, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was also an active member of Ronald McDonald House of Tucson, Angel Charity for Children. and the Silver & Turquoise Board of Hostesses. Jacquie is survived by her loving husband, David; daughter Ashley Ronis; and son Chad Ronis; her three grandsons, Jacob Witt, Zane Ronis, and Sam Ronis; great grandson Theodore Witt; brother Robert Hatch; niece Anne Jackson; great niece Katie Barron; and great nephew Isaac Jackson. She will be tremendously missed and remembered fondly for her loyalty to her friends and family, commitment to her community, loving generosity, and her incredible sense of humor! In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Ronald McDonald House of Tucson, University of Arizona Foundation, and Pi Beta Phi sorority.