JAGGERS, Max
our beloved father, grandfather, and husband passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2018 at the age of 90 years. He maintained an enduring positive spirit in spite of his long, tenacious battle with cancer and he was an inspiration for all that knew him. He will be forever remembered for his generosity, a kind heart, and a razor-sharp intellect. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Barbara Jaggers; his sons, Karl and Kurt Jaggers from his prior marriage to Louise Jaggers; his grandchildren, Kathryn, Brian and Kevin Jaggers and his nieces and nephews. Max is also survived by daughters-in-law, Linda (Karl) and Sue (Kurt) Jaggers, whom he loved dearly. He was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Velma Jaggers and his three siblings, Mildred Chandler, Louise Candlish and William Jaggers. Max was blessed to have three wonderful caregivers, Toni Gaona, Rose Kaczanowski, and Susan Grijalva, who provided loving care for him in his final years. Max was also blessed to have a fantastic team of doctors and nurses who provided excellent care through his life. Max was born in Tupelo, Arkansas on August 17, 1927 and early in life showed his great work ethic with his first job sweeping out the town post office at 12 years old. He lived in Arkansas through high school graduating first in his class and was captain of his basketball team. He was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army before moving to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He then moved to California to attend UCLA where he met Louise "Nina" Jaggers whom he married in 1952. He became a Certified Public Accountant and worked for Hughes Aircraft Corporation. He then decided to become a farmer and, with Louise, raised his two sons on a ranch in Upland, California. He returned to his finance career in the early 1960s and worked for the Los Angeles County Assessor Office and retired as the Assistant Assessor. While he was working, he attended law school at La Verne College, passed the California Bar exam on his first attempt and practiced law for many years. With his wife, Barbara, he returned to Tucson in the early 1990s to be close to his family and care for his mother, Velma. He was a man of many talents and accomplishments during his life and will be deeply missed. Memorial Services will be held at a future date in Tucson. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Max Jaggers to the TMC Foundation (Tucson Medical Center) at 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ, 85712 Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.