James Adams

ADAMS, James Edward "Jim"
was born April 2, 1945 in Owosso, Michigan. Graduate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help HS, He served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971. Graduate of Central Michigan University 1973. He was employed as purchasing manager at Peet Packing Co. in Chesaning, MI, Tucson Medical Center and Kindred Hospital in Tucson, AZ.
He is predeceased by his father, H. Bernard Adams and his brother, Bernard H. Adams. Survived by his wife, Ann Griess Adams; son, James Thomas Adams; daughter, Elizabeth Bean (Robert); grandchildren, Quinn and Ainsley Bean; mother, Marie Adams; brother, Joseph Adams; sisters, Susan Wilson and Kathleen Bockhold.
Committal of his cremains will be done on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Chesaning, Michigan. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.