James Alkire

In 1970 the family moved to beautiful Pleasant Hill, CA, where Jim served as City Manager until his retirement in 1987. For over 50 years, he was active in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of Pleasant Hill Rotary Club. In his leisure time, he coached baseball for his sons in PHBA, listened to the jazz of Glenn Miller, indulged his family by camping, and enjoyed family reunions. He loved his two-buck chuck, sharing his sense of humor, and spending time with friends. He loved being a grandfather and enthusiastically attended any and all of their activities. Jim was an avid fan of the Oakland A's and the Golden State Warriors. During the retirement years, Jim and Margi traveled extensively, going to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. They lived half the year in Jim's beloved Tucson, where they were active in St. John on the Desert Presbyterian Church. Jim organized UA baseball outings, attended UA basketball, and was a die-hard Arizona Wildcat fan.