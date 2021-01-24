James Anderson

ANDERSON, James M
91, of Tucson, Az, formerly of New Windsor, Il, passed away on January 16, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to The American Legion or Traditions Hospice. Jamey was born on August 17, 1929, in New Windsor, Il, to Martin and Marie Anderson. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in August of 1947 and served proudly until September of 1951. He married Alberta Goben on November 25, 1951. Jamey loved all sports, especially baseball, and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. His children remember him taking them to Chicago for games whenever the Yankees were in town to play the Chicago White Sox. He also loved golf, and hosted an annual golf tournament for many years, with friends and family from all over the country coming to Tucson to participate in the festivities. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor, Il. Survivors include his three daughters and sons in law, Nora and David Steele of Silvis, Il, Nancy and Richard Mackel of Sahuarita, Az, Jamie and Lee Saenz of Tucson, Az; and his son, Martin Anderson of Tucson, Az; seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Jamey was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Alberta; his parents, and his two brothers.