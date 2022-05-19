James Anderson

Anderson, James

Michael

Jim Anderson, age 82, died unexpectedly May 12, 2022,

at his home.

He was born March 3, 1940, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Harry John Hart and Etta Gene Anderson.

Jim graduated from Lake View High School and Northwestern University. He moved from Chicago in 1986 to Tucson, Arizona.

Jim was essential in building up Arrow Photo Co., Inc. as Vice President and General Manager.

He left behind his devoted partner of 45 years, Don Baron.

Jim was well-loved and will be missed by many.

A Celebration of life will be planned for 2023.

Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

