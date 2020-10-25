James Atkins

 Skip to main content
age 84, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, AZ.He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served time in France.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis R Atkins, whom he married on May 5, 1986There will be no public visitation.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Fund/Peppi's House at https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.

