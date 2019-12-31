James Bateman

BATEMAN, James D.
of Tucson, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born April 6, 1939 in Los Angeles, California. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly and his sister, Joan Tellam. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Karen (Lew) Berish of Frisco, TX; daughter, Kelly (Rob) Douglas and granddaughter, Eileen Douglas of Hillsboro, OR; grandson, Brennan Douglas of Seattle, WA; sister, Elizabeth Miller of Tucson; brother, Gale (Jan) Perry of Zellwood, FL; sister, Shirley (Arthur) Robinson of Norfolk, VA, and many nieces and nephews. A private service is planned for later in January. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.