James Batiste

BATISTE, James Harold Sr.

was born on March 6, 1932 in Elton, Louisiana and passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lee Chretien Batiste; his parents, Peter Batiste and Cora Bushnell Batiste; stepmother, Lillie Lavan Batiste; sister, Bee Anna Batiste Chretien; and sister, Ellen Batiste Boling.

James attended school in Elton, Louisiana and Opelousas, Louisiana until he joined the U.S. Army in July 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1954. While serving, he married Mary Lee on July 24, 1955. Upon retirement from the Air Force in February 1971, James began a career with the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired in October 1992.

James' priority was his family, from making yearly trips to visit his extended family to attending his grandchildren's sporting events. James also enjoyed playing pinochle and dominoes and watching The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, CNN, and ESPN. James was an avid fan of all sports. His favorite teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Saints, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Wildcats. James will be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, a genuine friend to all he knew, a long-standing member of the Catholic Church, and an avid bargain shopper.