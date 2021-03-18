BATISTE, James Harold Sr.
was born on March 6, 1932 in Elton, Louisiana and passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lee Chretien Batiste; his parents, Peter Batiste and Cora Bushnell Batiste; stepmother, Lillie Lavan Batiste; sister, Bee Anna Batiste Chretien; and sister, Ellen Batiste Boling.
James attended school in Elton, Louisiana and Opelousas, Louisiana until he joined the U.S. Army in July 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1954. While serving, he married Mary Lee on July 24, 1955. Upon retirement from the Air Force in February 1971, James began a career with the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired in October 1992.
James' priority was his family, from making yearly trips to visit his extended family to attending his grandchildren's sporting events. James also enjoyed playing pinochle and dominoes and watching The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, CNN, and ESPN. James was an avid fan of all sports. His favorite teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Saints, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Wildcats. James will be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, a genuine friend to all he knew, a long-standing member of the Catholic Church, and an avid bargain shopper.
James is survived by his six children, James Batiste, Jr. (Janet) of Abilene, Texas; Roxann Batiste of Tucson, Arizona; Jacqueline Cook (Vernon) of Tucson, Arizona; Annette Batiste-Chaisson (Greg) of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Karen Batiste of Tucson, Arizona; and Kevin Batiste (Sarah) of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Audrey Gobert and Berda Foster of Elton, Louisiana; and Dorothy Edwards of Covina, California; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E Grant Road. Service will begin on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Mortuary with burial to immediately follow.