James Black

BLACK, James Howard

52, of Tucson died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born May 14, 1968 in Havelock, NC. He was a graduate of The University of Phoenix with a Master of Computer Science and Duke Medical School with a Master of Management in Clinical Informatics.

James worked for over two-decades for Vidant Health Systems in North Carolina. He finished his career as a Data Services Analyst III on the Data Integration Team. Over the years James volunteered his time as a Sunday school teacher, AWANA teacher, FIRST Robotics mentor and adult illiteracy educator.

James is survived by his loving wife, Kelley Black; his son, Connor Black and brother, Jerry Black of Virginia. James made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He loved learning and educating but most of all he loved making people laugh. He is gone too soon but forever in our hearts.

A small private family memorial will be held in Vail, Arizona, followed by a larger memorial for extended family and friends that will be planned for the Portsmouth, Virginia area that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.