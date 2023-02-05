James J. Britt III was born in Asheville, North Carolina on March 4, 1919, and died in Tucson, Arizona on December 18, 2022. His parents were Stella R. Britt and James J. Britt Jr. He grew up exploring Chunn's Cove with his lifelong friend, Bennett Warren. They were in the Boy Scouts, Troop 4, and James made Star Scout. He attended business college before being drafted into the Army in 1941. He married Dorothy Hendley in 1943. He served in the Pacific and Europe. He was sent to Korea in 1950-51 during the coldest winter in 50 years with no proper winter clothing, suffering frostbite as a result. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. He retired at the rank of Major from the Army in 1961 and went to the University of Arizona, obtaining a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education. He became a teacher in the Tucson Unified School District where he taught elementary grades for 17 years. He retired from teaching and volunteered at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in the pharmacy for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy in 2002 and his sister, Stella Moretti, in 2020. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Britt, his daughter, Diana Britt, and his cousin, Lois Davis. Services and interment will be at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona on 2/17/23 at 12:00. The cremains of his wife, Dorothy Hendley Britt, will be interred with his. Please make any charitable donations in his name to your favorite charity and never forget that he fought in two wars for our freedom.